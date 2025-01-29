Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Updates Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.190-1.340 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $355.0 million-$385.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $387.2 million. Dolby Laboratories also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.990-4.140 EPS.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:DLB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.59. 405,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,844. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.62. Dolby Laboratories has a twelve month low of $66.35 and a twelve month high of $85.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.98.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.23). Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 11.19%. On average, research analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.71%.

DLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dolby Laboratories

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CAO Ryan Nicholson sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.18, for a total value of $841,890.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,364 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,505.52. This trade represents a 30.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John D. Couling sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $563,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,597,883. The trade was a 6.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,917 shares of company stock worth $10,877,739 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 38.39% of the company’s stock.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

