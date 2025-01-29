Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock (NASDAQ:RILYM) Stock Price Up 0.1% – Still a Buy?

Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock (NASDAQ:RILYM – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.97 and last traded at $24.97. 36,532 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 117,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.95.

Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.39.

Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3984 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%.

Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Valuation and Appraisal; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands.

