Drive Wealth Management LLC Takes $164,000 Position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Haleon by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Haleon by 0.8% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 148,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Haleon by 18.5% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Haleon by 3.2% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 44,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Haleon by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on HLN. UBS Group upgraded shares of Haleon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Haleon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Haleon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.95.

Haleon Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE HLN opened at $9.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.54 and its 200 day moving average is $9.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Haleon plc has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $10.80.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Haleon had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Haleon plc will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Haleon

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

