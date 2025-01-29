Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Plans $0.07 Dividend

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 12th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 10th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 33.9% annually over the last three years.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

Shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $11.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.42. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $12.50.

About Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

