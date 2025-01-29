Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Plans $0.07 Dividend

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2025

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPGGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 12th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 10th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 33.9% annually over the last three years.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

Shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $11.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.42. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $12.50.

About Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

(Get Free Report)

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:DPG)

Receive News & Ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.