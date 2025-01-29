Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Shares Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 362.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,351 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of Duolingo worth $14,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV raised its position in Duolingo by 504.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Duolingo by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Duolingo by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in Duolingo by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Duolingo by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duolingo Stock Performance

Shares of Duolingo stock opened at $350.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $340.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.65. The company has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 191.65 and a beta of 0.87. Duolingo, Inc. has a one year low of $145.05 and a one year high of $378.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Insider Transactions at Duolingo

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $192.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.19 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 41,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.29, for a total value of $14,210,170.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.33, for a total value of $553,995.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,239 shares in the company, valued at $48,839,829.87. This trade represents a 1.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 281,124 shares of company stock valued at $95,033,738. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $183.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on Duolingo from $408.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Duolingo from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Duolingo from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Duolingo from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.55.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

