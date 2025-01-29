Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.15 and traded as high as $0.17. Dynatronics shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 4,917 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Dynatronics in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.
