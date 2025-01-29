Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15, Zacks reports. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 4.96%.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock opened at $14.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $120.22 million, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.53. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 52-week low of $12.32 and a 52-week high of $17.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eagle Bancorp Montana news, Director Peter Joseph Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $84,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,510.86. The trade was a 7.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 6,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $110,230.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 141,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,582.52. This represents a 4.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,795 shares of company stock valued at $213,610. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

