Eat & Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eat & Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 248.0% from the December 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Eat & Beyond Global Trading Up 15.4 %

EATBF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.11. The stock had a trading volume of 5,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,647. Eat & Beyond Global has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06.

Get Eat & Beyond Global alerts:

About Eat & Beyond Global

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Eat & Beyond Global Holdings Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in early stage, emerging growth, growth, expansion, buy-ins or buy-out investments. The firm focuses on investments in the plant-based protein and meat alternative food industry. It identifies and acquires equity in companies operating in the sectors of plant-based proteins, fermented proteins, cultured proteins/agriculture, food tech, and consumer packaged goods, as well as cell agriculture and other experimental projects.

Receive News & Ratings for Eat & Beyond Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eat & Beyond Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.