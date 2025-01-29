Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, an increase of 179.7% from the December 31st total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 47.9% in the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 32,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $284,000.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of EVF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.25. The company had a trading volume of 48,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,869. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.22. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 1-year low of $5.97 and a 1-year high of $6.84.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Announces Dividend

About Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 13th were issued a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.02%.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

