Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECAOF) Short Interest Update

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECAOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 73.9% from the December 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ECAOF remained flat at $0.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.14. Eco has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.22.

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of the petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties in the Republic of Namibia and the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana. The company holds a 15% working interest in the Orinduik block comprising 1,800 square kilometers located in the Suriname Guyana basin; and 17.5% interests in the Canje Block covering an area of 4,800 square kilometers located in Guyana.

