Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Downgraded by Barclays to “Hold”

Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Sunday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Edenred to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

OTCMKTS:EDNMY opened at $16.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.04 and its 200-day moving average is $17.88. Edenred has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $30.75.

Edenred SE provides digital platform for services and payments for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, a solution that allows employees to take time out for lunch at a partner merchant; Ticket Alimentación that allows users to pay for groceries in neighborhood stores and supermarkets; Ticket Regalo, a gift voucher; Ticket CESU, a human services solution; Ticket Plus Card, a solution that enables the purchase of staples, such as food and fuel; Ticket Welfare, which employees can use to pay for a range of services, such as access to sports facilities and solutions for their children’s educational needs; Ticket Guardería for companies without on-site daycare facilities; Childcare Vouchers; Ticket EcoCheque, a solutions that encourages purchase of environmentally friendly products; Ticket Kadeos Culture and Ticket Cultura that are solutions for cultural goods and services.

