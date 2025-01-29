Eightco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OCTO) Short Interest Up 2,766.7% in January

Eightco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OCTO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 559,000 shares, a growth of 2,766.7% from the December 31st total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 522,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 26.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ OCTO opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Eightco has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $4.86.

Eightco Holdings Inc provides inventory management and corrugated custom packaging solutions in North America and Europe. It manufactures and sells custom packaging solutions for a various product; and provides and resells bitcoin mining equipment and co-location services. The company was formerly known as Cryptyde, Inc and changed its name to Eightco Holdings Inc in April 2023.

