Emera Incorporated (EMA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.73 on February 14th

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 31st,TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.725 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st.
Emera Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of Emera stock opened at C$55.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$53.67. Emera has a 12-month low of C$44.13 and a 12-month high of C$56.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.62, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.35.
Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.04. Emera had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 10.83%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Emera will post 3.1991627 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.
