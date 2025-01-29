Emera Incorporated (EMA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.73 on February 14th

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 31st,TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.725 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st.

Emera Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Emera stock opened at C$55.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$53.67. Emera has a 12-month low of C$44.13 and a 12-month high of C$56.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.62, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.35.

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.04. Emera had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 10.83%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Emera will post 3.1991627 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EMA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Emera from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$51.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America raised Emera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Emera from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Emera from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Emera from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$57.10.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

