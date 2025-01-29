Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Buys 323 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,773 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 900.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in MicroStrategy by 2,900.0% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in MicroStrategy by 900.0% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in MicroStrategy by 900.0% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at MicroStrategy

In other news, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 56,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.41, for a total value of $14,479,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,514.70. This trade represents a 90.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen X. Graham sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.36, for a total value of $9,027,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,145,979.20. The trade was a 74.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $32,259,177 in the last quarter. 9.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MicroStrategy Trading Down 3.5 %

MSTR opened at $335.86 on Wednesday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $46.75 and a 52 week high of $543.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $365.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.14. The company has a market capitalization of $80.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.40 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($1.44). The company had revenue of $116.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.45 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 87.05% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($8.98) earnings per share.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on MicroStrategy from $392.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on MicroStrategy from $275.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on MicroStrategy from $300.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MicroStrategy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $479.25.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

