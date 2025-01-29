Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned about 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Squire Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000.

Shares of BSJP opened at $23.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.09. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $23.23.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a $0.1111 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

