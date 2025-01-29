Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $113.29 and last traded at $112.80, with a volume of 238024 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $109.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENVA. Stephens began coverage on Enova International in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Enova International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Enova International from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Enova International from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enova International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.14.

Enova International Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Enova International

The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 15.82, a quick ratio of 15.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.21.

In other Enova International news, CEO David Fisher sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total value of $1,055,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,058,268.95. This trade represents a 2.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 33,314 shares of company stock worth $3,465,166 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Enova International

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Enova International by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 58,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,865,000 after purchasing an additional 12,928 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enova International during the third quarter worth approximately $772,000. F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in Enova International in the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Enova International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Longboard Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Enova International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

Further Reading

