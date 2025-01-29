EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Stock Position Raised by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,610 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter worth $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 203.7% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 328 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EOG. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 568 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total value of $76,867.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,891,185.56. The trade was a 1.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $483,560.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,162,365.67. This represents a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.0 %

EOG Resources stock opened at $130.20 on Wednesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.94 and a fifty-two week high of $139.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $73.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.29.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 23.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.44 EPS. Research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.975 per share. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 31.40%.

EOG Resources announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 7th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

