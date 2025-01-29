Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Bought by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vert Asset Management LLC grew its position in Equinix by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 23,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,355,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $648,000. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,540,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Equinix news, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 5,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $909.81, for a total transaction of $5,265,980.28. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 15,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,859,135.73. The trade was a 27.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,500 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $971.18, for a total value of $1,456,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,419,399.88. This trade represents a 7.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,549 shares of company stock valued at $18,036,455. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

EQIX stock opened at $906.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $944.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $884.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $87.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.77, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.73. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $684.14 and a twelve month high of $994.03.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Equinix from $985.00 to $1,114.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Equinix from $935.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Equinix from $975.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. HSBC raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $865.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $995.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $997.53.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

