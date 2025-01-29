Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Receives $29.45 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.45.

Several research firms have recently commented on EQNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Equinor ASA to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQNR. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the third quarter worth $31,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 27.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 363.5% in the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQNR opened at $23.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $65.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.84. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $21.85 and a twelve month high of $29.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.89%.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

