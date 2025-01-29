Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Short Interest Update

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 60.7% from the December 31st total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 231,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Evolution AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of EVVTY traded up $1.31 on Wednesday, reaching $80.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,823. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.36. Evolution AB has a 12-month low of $72.79 and a 12-month high of $134.71.

About Evolution AB (publ)

Evolution AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses online casino systems to gaming operators in Europe, Asia, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers casino games and live game shows under the Evolution brand; online slot games under the NetEnt brand name; and casino games and software comprising jackpot system, a smart spins bonus management application, and tournaments gamification under the Red Tiger brand.

