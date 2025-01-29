Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Short Interest Update

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a drop of 60.7% from the December 31st total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 231,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Evolution AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of EVVTY traded up $1.31 on Wednesday, reaching $80.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,823. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.36. Evolution AB has a 12-month low of $72.79 and a 12-month high of $134.71.
About Evolution AB (publ)
