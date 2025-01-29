Exail Technologies (OTCMKTS:GGRGF) Short Interest Up 150.0% in January

Exail Technologies (OTCMKTS:GGRGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.
Exail Technologies Stock Performance
Exail Technologies stock remained flat at $18.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.63. Exail Technologies has a 1 year low of $17.63 and a 1 year high of $21.33.
About Exail Technologies
