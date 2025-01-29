Exail Technologies (OTCMKTS:GGRGF) Short Interest Up 150.0% in January

Exail Technologies (OTCMKTS:GGRGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Exail Technologies Stock Performance

Exail Technologies stock remained flat at $18.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.63. Exail Technologies has a 1 year low of $17.63 and a 1 year high of $21.33.

About Exail Technologies

Exail Technologies provides robotics, maritime, navigation, aerospace, and photonics technologies solutions in France and internationally. It offers components, products, and systems for naval defense, maritime, aerospace, photonics, land defense, and other industries. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

