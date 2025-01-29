eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock Price Down 4.4% Following Insider Selling

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) traded down 4.4% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $11.35 and last traded at $11.24. Approximately 83,262 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 944,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.76.

Specifically, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total transaction of $289,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,072,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,439,695.50. The trade was a 0.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Get eXp World alerts:

eXp World Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -51.05 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.88.

eXp World Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is presently -90.91%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPI. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World during the second quarter worth $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in eXp World during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in eXp World in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in eXp World in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eXp World during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eXp World Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.