Experian (LON:EXPN) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,986 ($49.60) and last traded at GBX 3,972 ($49.42), with a volume of 2883392 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,966 ($49.35).

A number of research firms recently commented on EXPN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Experian from GBX 4,100 ($51.01) to GBX 4,400 ($54.75) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,600 ($57.24) price objective on shares of Experian in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,618.59 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,686.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £36.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,952.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.22.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Experian’s payout ratio is 4,600.00%.

Experian is a global data and technology company, powering opportunities for people and businesses around the world. We help to redefine lending practices, uncover and prevent fraud, simplify healthcare, deliver digital marketing solutions, and gain deeper insights into the automotive market, all using our unique combination of data, analytics and software.

