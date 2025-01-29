Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Stock Price Down 16.7% – Time to Sell?

Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Get Free Report) shares fell 16.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 354,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 184% from the average session volume of 124,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of C$3.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.03.
Falcon Gold Corp. generates, acquires, and explores mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and base metal deposits, as well as diamonds. Its flagship project is the Central Canada Gold Mine located approximately 20km southeast of Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef Gold Deposit.
