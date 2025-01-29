Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Stock Price Down 16.7% – Time to Sell?

Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Get Free Report) shares fell 16.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 354,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 184% from the average session volume of 124,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Falcon Gold Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of C$3.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.03.

About Falcon Gold

(Get Free Report)

Falcon Gold Corp. generates, acquires, and explores mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and base metal deposits, as well as diamonds. Its flagship project is the Central Canada Gold Mine located approximately 20km southeast of Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef Gold Deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.