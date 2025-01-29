Falcon Wealth Planning Boosts Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Falcon Wealth Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 302,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,725 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 3.0% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Falcon Wealth Planning owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $26,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Bar Harbor Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 3,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $90.81 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $78.27 and a one year high of $99.58. The company has a market capitalization of $35.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.24.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

