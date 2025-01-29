Falcon Wealth Planning Has $1.71 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Falcon Wealth Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 49.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $5,590,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 80.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,097,000 after purchasing an additional 16,129 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter.

VOO stock opened at $555.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $548.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $528.98. The company has a market cap of $503.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $443.75 and a 12-month high of $561.66.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

