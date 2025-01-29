Falcon Wealth Planning Has $275,000 Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 480 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,103 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,419,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 888 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 450 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,444 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kevin R. Johnson acquired 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $619.02 per share, with a total value of $1,485,648.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,485,648. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 2,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.51, for a total transaction of $1,768,072.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,046,795.39. The trade was a 25.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,657 shares of company stock worth $21,973,272 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.7 %

GS stock opened at $637.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $592.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $537.59. The company has a market cap of $200.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $374.24 and a fifty-two week high of $645.54.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $3.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.48 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 46.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $736.00 to $782.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $677.00 to $639.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $591.06.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

