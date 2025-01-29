Falcon Wealth Planning Invests $361,000 in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Falcon Wealth Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHMFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 195.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,718,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782,365 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 203.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,180,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804,735 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 201.2% during the fourth quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,345,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,695,000 after buying an additional 2,234,519 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,258,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,683,000 after buying an additional 82,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,264,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,180,000 after buying an additional 287,937 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $29.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.79. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $24.54 and a 1-year high of $30.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

