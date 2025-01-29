Falcon Wealth Planning Invests $361,000 in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Falcon Wealth Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 195.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,718,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782,365 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 203.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,180,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804,735 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 201.2% during the fourth quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,345,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,695,000 after buying an additional 2,234,519 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,258,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,683,000 after buying an additional 82,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,264,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,180,000 after buying an additional 287,937 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $29.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.79. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $24.54 and a 1-year high of $30.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

