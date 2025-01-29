Falcon Wealth Planning Makes New $203,000 Investment in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Falcon Wealth Planning purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 102,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,900,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 20.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Invst LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 13.7% during the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,613,000 after purchasing an additional 30,416 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR opened at $118.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.78 and its 200-day moving average is $116.90. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $101.85 and a one year high of $128.61.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

