Falcon Wealth Planning Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Falcon Wealth Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,158 shares during the quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% in the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lummis Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 328.2% during the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $49.88 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $46.72 and a 52 week high of $53.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

