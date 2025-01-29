Falcon Wealth Planning Takes Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Falcon Wealth Planning acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 92,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,408,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 18,668 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 506,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,463,000 after purchasing an additional 155,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 635,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,831,000 after buying an additional 74,433 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $80.82 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $77.80 and a 52-week high of $84.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.80 and a 200 day moving average of $81.77.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.3119 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.