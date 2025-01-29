FalconStor Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FALC) Short Interest Update

FalconStor Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FALC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

FalconStor Software Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of FALC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.74. 11,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,100. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.57. FalconStor Software has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 million, a PE ratio of -43.50 and a beta of 2.07.

FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.93 million during the quarter. FalconStor Software had a net margin of 13.98% and a negative return on equity of 8.94%.

About FalconStor Software

FalconStor Software, Inc, a storage software company, enables enterprise customers and managed service providers to secure, migrate, and protect their data worldwide. It offers FalconStor Virtual Tape Library, a software that emulates and replaces cumbersome physical tape libraries for archive related data preservation without being replacing their enterprise backup and archive software and associated processes; FalconStor StorSafe, a long-term archive data management software; FalconStor Continuous Data Protector delivers instant data availability, and reliable recovery; and FalconStor Network Storage Server for data storage virtualization and business continuity in heterogeneous environments.

