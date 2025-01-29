Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) is Accordant Advisory Group Inc’s Largest Position

Accordant Advisory Group Inc grew its position in shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 893,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,736 shares during the period. Farmland Partners makes up 10.1% of Accordant Advisory Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Accordant Advisory Group Inc owned about 1.86% of Farmland Partners worth $10,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 6.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,672,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,382,000 after acquiring an additional 211,181 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 130.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 111,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 62,875 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 221.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 46,968 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Farmland Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Farmland Partners by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 100,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 29,424 shares during the last quarter. 58.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FPI opened at $11.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.22. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $12.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.28 million, a PE ratio of 41.61 and a beta of 0.70.

Farmland Partners ( NYSE:FPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $13.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Farmland Partners Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from Farmland Partners’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th.

In other Farmland Partners news, Director John A. Good acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.23 per share, for a total transaction of $183,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,916.95. The trade was a 17.35 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 171,100 acres in 16 states, including Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas.

