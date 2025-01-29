FDM Group (LON:FDM) Trading Down 10.4% – What’s Next?

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 10.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 236 ($2.94) and last traded at GBX 237.50 ($2.96). 1,694,492 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 295% from the average session volume of 429,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 265 ($3.30).

FDM Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £259.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 848.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 301.49 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 362.04.

Get FDM Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FDM Group news, insider Sheila Flavell acquired 283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 353 ($4.39) per share, for a total transaction of £998.99 ($1,242.99). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 937 shares of company stock valued at $299,149. Insiders own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

FDM Group Company Profile

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and deploying its IT and business consultants to clients. The company was formerly known as Astra Topco Limited and changed its name to FDM Group (Holdings) plc.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FDM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FDM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.