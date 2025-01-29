Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) Short Interest Up 126.9% in January

Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, an increase of 126.9% from the December 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Fibra Danhos Stock Performance
GRFFF stock remained flat at $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday. Fibra Danhos has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.20.
Fibra Danhos Company Profile
