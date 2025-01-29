Field & Main Bank Decreases Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Field & Main Bank lessened its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,245 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in First Solar were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. State Street Corp boosted its stake in First Solar by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,956,633 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,236,383,000 after purchasing an additional 108,984 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Solar by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,602,503 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $647,440,000 after buying an additional 24,143 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,097,364 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $523,166,000 after acquiring an additional 904,498 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in First Solar by 0.9% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,743,813 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $434,977,000 after acquiring an additional 15,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in First Solar by 7.3% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,330,675 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $331,924,000 after purchasing an additional 90,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FSLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on First Solar from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of First Solar to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of First Solar from $280.00 to $252.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target (down previously from $286.00) on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of First Solar from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.29.

First Solar Trading Up 6.5 %

FSLR opened at $170.64 on Wednesday. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.88 and a 12 month high of $306.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $187.95 and a 200 day moving average of $206.91. The firm has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.49.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.19). First Solar had a net margin of 32.41% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $887.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.07 EPS for the current year.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

See Also

