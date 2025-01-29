Field & Main Bank Has $6.07 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Field & Main Bank decreased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,995 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 2.1% of Field & Main Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Invst LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 132.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 34.9% in the second quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,372,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 898,406 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $457,522,000 after acquiring an additional 286,122 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNH opened at $539.25 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $436.38 and a 1-year high of $630.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $496.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $539.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $565.28.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.07. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $100.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.19%.

In related news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $511.57 per share, with a total value of $511,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,302,065. This trade represents a 28.57 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, January 17th. HSBC upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $629.32.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

