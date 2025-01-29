Field & Main Bank Sells 363 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Field & Main Bank cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,940 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $25,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $72,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $321.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Argus raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.50, for a total transaction of $321,457.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,716,155. This represents a 10.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.95, for a total value of $436,134.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,882. This trade represents a 49.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,905 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,327 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.1 %

MCD opened at $291.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $208.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $291.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.23. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $243.53 and a 1-year high of $317.90.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 175.42% and a net margin of 31.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Stories

