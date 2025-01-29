Field & Main Bank Sells 860 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Field & Main Bank trimmed its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 12,057.4% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 12,574,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,327,000 after buying an additional 12,470,573 shares in the last quarter. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth about $219,045,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,255,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268,639 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,823,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 173.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,049,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,356 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDLZ. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.06.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MDLZ opened at $57.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.97 and a twelve month high of $77.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.84.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.11 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Mondelez International announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

