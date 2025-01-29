Fintel (LON:FNTL) Trading Down 0.2% – Time to Sell?

Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 256 ($3.19) and last traded at GBX 260 ($3.24). Approximately 45,919 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 125,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 260.50 ($3.24).

Fintel Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £270.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,333.33 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 275.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 286.06.

Fintel Company Profile

Fintel is a UK fintech and support services business, combining the award-winning intermediary business support services, and the leading research, ratings and fintech businesses.

Fintel provides technology, compliance and regulatory support to thousands of intermediary businesses, data and targeted distribution services to hundreds of product providers and empowers millions of consumers to make better informed financial decisions.

