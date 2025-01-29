First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Buys New Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $71.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $56.80 and a twelve month high of $71.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.72.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

