First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $247,000 Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 91.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,638 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 49,380 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 122,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $6,745,130.28. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 126,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,000,190.12. The trade was a 49.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 8,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $535,229.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,865.13. This represents a 51.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 514,344 shares of company stock worth $28,977,691. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $50.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. General Motors has a 52-week low of $34.93 and a 52-week high of $61.24.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.17. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.06%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.12%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of General Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. HSBC lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.17.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

