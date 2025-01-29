First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $288,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,349 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IQLT. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 287.8% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IQLT opened at $38.71 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $36.57 and a 1 year high of $41.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.22.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

