First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Takes $203,000 Position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,954 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,395 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Telephone and Data Systems Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of TDS stock opened at $35.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.21 and a 200-day moving average of $27.66. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.69 and a 12-month high of $36.53.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.19. Telephone and Data Systems had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Telephone and Data Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.96%.

About Telephone and Data Systems

(Free Report)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.