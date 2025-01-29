First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.38 EPS

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.38), Zacks reports. First Northwest Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 4.79%.

First Northwest Bancorp Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:FNWB traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,634. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.54. First Northwest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The company has a market capitalization of $99.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

First Northwest Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. First Northwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is -43.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Hovde Group started coverage on First Northwest Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on First Northwest Bancorp from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th.

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

