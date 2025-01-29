First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 93.0% from the December 31st total of 44,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ FCAL opened at $49.44 on Wednesday. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $48.26 and a 12-month high of $50.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.11 and a beta of 0.15.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s payout ratio is 389.47%.
First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.
