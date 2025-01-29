First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 983.3% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ FTC opened at $145.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.02. First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $111.53 and a 12 month high of $149.16.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.2752 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 107.5% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after buying an additional 14,063 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 24.8% during the second quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth about $1,041,000. Finally, Private Client Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth about $254,000.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

