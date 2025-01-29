First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 983.3% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
NASDAQ FTC opened at $145.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.02. First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $111.53 and a 12 month high of $149.16.
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.2752 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).
