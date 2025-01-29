First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the December 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund stock. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLN – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC owned about 3.60% of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FLN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.37. The stock had a trading volume of 209,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,706. The company has a market cap of $13.91 million, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.17. First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $15.03 and a 1 year high of $21.07.

About First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (FLN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Latin America index. The fund tracks an index of Latin American firms screened based on a proprietary methodology, using various factors and weighted in tiers. FLN was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

