First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $67.68 and last traded at $66.80, with a volume of 3031 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.10.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.0812 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

