Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Buys 797 Shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf (NYSEARCA:RAFE)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf (NYSEARCA:RAFE – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 797 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned 0.72% of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf during the third quarter worth $108,000.

Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RAFE opened at $37.69 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.17 and its 200-day moving average is $36.61. Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf has a 52 week low of $32.89 and a 52 week high of $38.27. The company has a market capitalization of $54.65 million, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.86.

About Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf

The PIMCO RAFI ESG U.S. ETF (RAFE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI ESG US index. The fund tracks an index of US companies that are selected and weighted by a combination of fundamental and ESG criteria. RAFE was launched on Dec 18, 2019 and is managed by PIMCO.

